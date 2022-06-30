2022 Busan Food Film Festa Opens Today

The ‘2022 Busan Food Film Festa (BFFF)’, a festival that adds the taste of food to movies, will be held for three days, starting with ‘Opening Night’ tonight.

‘Opening Night’ begins with the opening performance of ‘Cy Burger’ at the outdoor theater of the Seoul Cinema Center at 7 pm on July 1. The opening film ‘Wine Family’ will be screened in order, and up to 1,000 people can enter for free.

At the 2022 BFFF, which introduces food-themed films and documentaries, a total of 12 films will be screened in three sections with the theme of ‘Drinking Humanity, Homobacus’.

Various programs such as the Food Terrace, a Night Cruise Food Terrace, Juju Club, and Food Salon where you can taste and talk about various foods have been prepared.

This year, a seminar program consisting of traditional liquor, whiskey, and wine will also be introduced.

In the traditional liquor seminar, Moon Seon-hee, director of Makgeolli School, and Park Jung-hyeop, CEO of Sunshine Tomorrow Brewery, will conduct a traditional liquor tasting and seminar under the theme of ‘Korean traditional wine skills and the future’.

At the Whiskey Seminar, CEO Kim Chang-soo of ‘Kim Chang-soo Whiskey Distillery’, which is receiving a lot of attention from whiskey lovers recently, will hold a seminar on ‘Kim Chang-soo Whiskey’ under the theme ‘Until it becomes whiskey in Korea’.

In the Wine Seminar, Director Sunny Myung of the New Zealand Chamber of Commerce and Industry conducts a seminar under the theme of ‘New Zealand Wine Expert Course’. Audiences who complete the wine seminar on this day will be issued a New Zealand wine expert certificate.

In the outdoor plaza, side events such as theme zones, food zones, food trucks, flea markets, and pot truck tables will be held to provide pleasant memories to the audience.

At ‘Pot truck Table’, an audience community program of Busan Food Film Festa, you can enjoy food purchased on-site or brought with you along with various performances, events, and movies.

In the ‘Theme Zone’, you can find various alcoholic beverages such as traditional liquor, whiskey, and wine in line with this year’s theme, and in the ‘Food Zone’, you can meet various products and services of food companies representing Busan.

In addition, there is a ‘Farmers Market’ where you can directly see and purchase fresh produce grown by local farmers, ‘Food Therapy’, a vegetable pizza-making experience where children can get acquainted with vegetables, and a vegan food special zone that has recently been attracting a lot of attention.

Representative food trucks from all over the country armed with various concepts and ‘flea market fantasy’ where you can enjoy the works of small business owners and craftsmen in Busan will also be created.

The 2022 BFFF screenings and programs can be reserved through the Busan Cinema Center website www.dureraum.org or through the app.

More information can be found on the official social networking service (Facebook: www.facebook.com/busanfoodfilmfesta, Instagram: @busanfoodfilmfesta).