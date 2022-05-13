2022 Busan Food Film Festa Will Return July 1st

The 2022 Busan Food Film Festa (BFFF)’ will be held for three days from July 1 to 3 at the Busan Cinema Center.

Busan Food Film Festa (BFFF) is a festival venue where you can enjoy various food content through food and movies as well as food stories in various movies and documentaries around the world.

This year’s Busan Food Film Festa will provide a place for the public to have a time for social healing under the theme of “Drinking Humanity – ‘Homo Bacchus’.”

In addition to screenings of films on alcohol and the humanities, three programs and various side events will be held where you can share stories about alcohol, people who drink alcohol, and the meaning of alcohol with artists.

Specifically, the program guide includes ‘Cook! ‘Cook! Talk!’ gourmet class, ‘Food Terrace’, where you can learn about the food in the movie, and a ‘Food Salon’ where you can share stories about food contents with experts.

The ‘Food Terrace’ will be held at Suyeonggang River Cruise in collaboration with Busan Tourism Organization, and it is expected that attendees will be able to enjoy movies, gourmet food, and the night view of Busan together.

In addition, the nationwide famous ‘Food Truck Zone’ will be held outdoors, a ‘Movie Food Zone’, with a pop-up store of hot restaurants in Busan, a ‘Pot Truck’ which is an outdoor plaza event where you can freely eat while watching a movie and have a potluck are also scheduled to be introduced.

From this year, they plan to additionally operate a ‘theme zone’ that fits the main theme.

In line with this year’s main theme of ‘alcohol’, it will be organized so that you can meet various types of alcoholic beverages such as wine, traditional wine, craft beer, and whiskey, and related seminars and classes will also be held separately.

For more information on the 2022 Busan Food Film Festa, please visit the official Facebook page at www.facebook.com/busanfoodfilmfesta.