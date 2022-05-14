Lifestyle

2022 Busan International Motor Show Struggling to Find Participants

Haps Staff

The 2022 Busan International Motor Show is struggling to attract car brands to participate in the show scheduled for July 14 through the 24th at BEXCO.

According to local media reports, only six brands have committed to being at the show, which includes Hyundai, Genesis, and Kia domestically, and BMW, Mini-Cooper, and Rolls Royce for foreign automakers.

Renault Korea Motors said they would not participate while GM Korea and Ssangyong Motors said it would be difficult to participate.

Mercedes Benz has also said they will not participate despite selling around 20,000 cars in the southern region since 2018.

19 brands, including 8 domestic and 11 foreign companies participated in the last Motor Show held in Busan in 2018.

