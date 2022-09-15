2022 Busan International Photo Festival to Take Place From September 17

The 2022 Busan International Photo Festival will take place beginning tomorrow under the theme of “Flesh and Stone.”

The festival’s Organizing Committee announced that the festival will take place from September 17 to October 18 at the f1963 Seokcheon Hall in Suyeong district.

The event will consist of a themed exhibition, an open exhibition, and a special exhibition.

10 photographers from four countries have uniquely captured life in various cities through their works.

The festival will include a variety of programs. During a portfolio review, domestic and foreign art museum directors, curators, and photo critics will provide direction for creative activities. There will also be conversations with artists and special lectures.

The festival organizing committee said that the festival was organized with the intention of looking back on how human life has changed in the city.