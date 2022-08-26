2022 Busan International Rock Festival Releases Second Lineup

The city of Busan unveiled the second lineup of the nation’s longest-running rock festival, which will be held at Samrak Ecological Park for two days from October 1st to 2nd.

The newly announced 2nd cast consists of 16 teams from three countries:

— Bastille

— Oh Wonder

— Desktop Error

— Nell

— Boohwal

— Crying Nut

— Romantic Punch

— Yerin Baek

— The Volunteers

— My Aunt Mary

— Soran

— Thornapple

— Woodz

— Meaningful Stone

— Lucy

— Cinemada

Among them, there are three overseas musicians: British 4-member alternative rock band ‘Bastille’, British synth-pop duo ‘Oh Wonder’, and Thai post-rock band ‘Desktop Error’.

‘Bastille’ will be the headliner on the first day of the event, October 1st, and it is expected to gather a lot of interest from domestic fans as it will be performing in Korea for the first time in 5 years since 2017.

In addition, ‘Oh Wonder’, which is scheduled to appear together on the same day, was scheduled to perform in Korea in 2020 but was canceled due to COVID-19.

For domestic musicians, Korea’s representative modern rock band ‘Nell’, ‘Boohwal’, which is called the national rock band after its formation in 1985, punk rock band ‘Crying Nut’ with numerous hit songs, ‘Romantic Punch’, a talented rock band with strong tones, and ‘Baek Yerin’, who has a unique refreshing and dreamy tone, will join.

In addition, modern rock band ‘My Aunt Mary’ returned after 14 years since 2008, ‘Thornapple’ with a unique and dreamy sound, while Woodz (Cho Seung-yeon)’, ‘Meaningful Stone’, ‘Lucy’, and ‘Cinemada’ will also perform.

Official tickets for the Busan International Rock Festival are 88,000 won for a one-day pass and 132,000 won for a two-day pass, and are sold at ‘Yes24 Ticket’. The 5,000 pre-order tickets* sold three times previously were sold out within 2 minutes of release.

The Busan International Rock Festival is also recruiting a team of musicians to participate in the ‘Rising Stage Contest – First Step First Feast’, a new musician discovery program.

Applications can be made through the official website until the 28th, and the final winning team will be given a cash prize of 4 million won and an opportunity to perform overseas through the main stage of the ‘2023 Busan International Rock Festival’ and international exchange projects.

For more information, refer to the website of the 2022 Busan International Rock Festival (www.busanrockfestival.com)