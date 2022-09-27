2022 Busan International Rock Festival Timetable Released

The timetable for the longest-running rock music festival in Korea, ‘2022 Busan International Rock Festival’, which will be held at Samrak Ecological Park on October 1st and 2nd has been unveiled.

According to the published timetable, on October 1, the first day of the ‘2022 Busan International Rock Festival’, starting with Bosudong Cooler, LUCY, WOODZ, ADOY, The Volunteers, New Boy, Jannabi, and Oh Wonder are scheduled. Afterwards, the British four-member alternative rock band Bastille is responsible for the ending of the first day.

On the second day, October 2nd, Hila Ruach of Israel opens the stage followed by Thornapple, Silica Gel, Miant Mary, Glen Check and Yerin Baek perform. In particular, the stage of Nell and Resurrection, British synth-pop duo, and HONNE will decorate the end of the ‘2022 Busan International Rock Festival’.

Also, on the ‘Election Hidden Stage’, DJs who can enjoy various genres of music, from city pop to disco, will be performing. Here, you can enjoy cocktails using Daeseon Soju and various Busan local dishes.

This year’s Busan International Rock Festival will hold a rising stage contest under the name of ‘First Step Feast’ to discover and nurture emerging artists. The 10 teams that advance to the finals through the first and second preliminary evaluations will stand on the rising stage of the 2022 Busan International Rock Festival, and the two finalists selected for the first and second places will stand on the main and sub-stages of the 2023 Busan International Rock Festival.

The official tickets for the Busan International Rock Festival are 88,000 won for a one-day pass and 132,000 won for a two-day pass, and are on sale at ‘Yes24 Ticket’. The 5,000 pre-ordered tickets that were previously sold three times were sold out within two minutes of release.

“I hope that many people will enjoy and go to Korea’s representative rock festival full of various things to see and enjoy at Sasang Samnak Ecological Park on a cool autumn day,” said Yoo Gyu-won, director of Busan Tourism MICE.

For more information, refer to the website of the 2022 Busan International Rock Festival (www.busanrockfestival.com) or contact the Busan Culture and Tourism Festival Organizing Committee (051-713-5051).