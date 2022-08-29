Arts & Culture

2022 Busan Maru International Music Festival Begins

Haps Staff

The 2022 Busan Maru International Music Festival (BMIMF) will be held from August 30 to September 29 at venues all around the city, including the Busan Cultural Center, Busan Citizens’ Hall, Eulsukdo Cultural Center, Busan Cinema Center, and more

BIMIMF, hosted by Busan Metropolitan City and organized by the BMIMF Organizing Committee, started in 2010 and marks its 13th year as an annual classical music festival with impressive growth that has received wide domestic and global attention.

‘Maru’ means mountain summit or roof in Korean, so the name of the festival implies that its goal is to become the top symphony festival in the nation, attracting the world’s most talented musicians.

This year’s theme is “Dreaming and Dreaing”.

Festival information, including concert schedules, tickets, venues, and musicians is available at www.bmimf.co.kr.

Event Information

Period: August 30 to September 29

Venue: Busan Cultural Center, Busan Citizens’ Hall, Eulsukdo Cultural Center, Busan Cinema Center and more

Hosted by: Busan Metropolitan City

Website: www.bmimf.co.kr

