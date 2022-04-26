2022 Busan MICE Festival

Busan MICE Festival is hosted by Busan City and co-hosted by Busan Tourism Organization, BEXCO, Busan Economic Promotion Agency, and Busan Tourism MICE Promotion Association on the 28th and 29th at BEXCO.

Various participants such as students and ordinary citizens will gather to explore the direction of development of the MICE industry in Busan and have played a major role in establishing a cooperative system among MICE members.

In particular, this year, it is expected that the MICE industry in Busan can take a big leap forward through the new path that the MICE industry has to take in a situation that is changing from a COVID-19 pandemic to an endemic.

At this festival, a special Lecture by Young Mentor Yongmin Cho, Head of Google (Topic: ‘Digital Era, User-Centered MICE’), an opening ceremony, Busan MICE Forum, Busan MICE Alliance Regular Meeting, Busan MICE Industry Promotion Council, MICE-in Night, and a Youth MICE idea exhibition will be held.

First, in the ‘Opening Ceremony’ where metaverse avatars and humans join together, and ‘MICE-in Night’, where virtual reality (VR) performances will be combined with art, you can get a glimpse of one aspect of the MICE event, which has recently been upgraded with the application of future new technologies.

Also, at the ‘Busan My Forum’, experts from various fields, including ESG (Environment Eco-Friendly/Social Social Contribution/Governance Ethical Management) Center Director Seong-hoo Moon, and Professor Kim Cheol-won, Kyunghee University, will participate in the ‘Busan My Forum’ to in-depth discussions on the latest MICE trends and development plans, including ESG management. will do

Also, it is worth noting the event for pre-professional MICE-ins such as students and job seekers. At the ‘MICE Job Boot Camp’ to be held on the 29th, students majoring in conventions related to Busan will gather to experience the entire process from event planning to presenting the final result to the citizens in the form of a mock event. ns.

In addition, the ‘Convention Agency Education’ for MICE employees and ‘Citizen MICE Academy’ for the general public are also available.