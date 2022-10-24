2022 Busan One Asia Festival to be Held For the First Time in 3 Years

The 2022 Busan One Asia Festival (BOF), the largest Hallyu festival in Asia will take place from Thursday, October 27th to October 30th.

BOF, which is being held for the first time in three years since COVID-19 began and celebrates its 6th this year, has a stage to enjoy and communicate with global Hallyu fans with a colorful K-POP, park concert lineup, and various experience-oriented content. In particular, it is expected to serve as a venue to promote the bid for the 2030 Busan World Expo.

The K-POP Concert will be held at 7 pm on Sunday, October 30th at Busan Asiad Main Stadium.

Kang Daniel, Kai, (G)I-DLE, Mamamoo, Pentagon, Le Sserafim, Yuju, Brave Girls, Wei, Golden Child, AB6IX, Lightsum, and Purple Kiss will all take the stage.

As a special K-POP concert program, ‘EXPO HOUR’ was organized to promote the Busan World Expo 2030, and it will provide various performances from spectacular drone shows and fireworks shows, thereby promoting the charm of Busan to Hallyu fans around the world.

The ‘Park Concert’, which can be enjoyed by all generations in a variety of genres, will be held at Busan Citizens Park on Saturday, October 29th at 7 pm, featuring Wonstein, MeloMance, Kyungseo Yeji, Bio, Classi, and Joosiq.

‘BOF Land’, where you can enjoy the charming Busan culture with famous celebrities, will meet visitors with colorful content every day for four days at Busan Citizens Park from Thursday, October 27 to Sunday, October 30.

First, you will meet famous trot singers such as Gun Park, YoYomi, and Moon Chohee in the KNN ‘Kang Young-Woon’s Perfect Radio’ special public broadcast. ESteem, a model agency, plans to hold a one-day class with participants who dream of becoming models along with a fashion show.

In addition, permanent content such as a beauty experience, citizen flea market, busking, a B-boy battle and performance contest, a gastronomic experience program combining Busan locality and Hallyu, and an online food show to support small business owners are offered to all visitors to BOF.

This year’s BOF is a plan to inform the world of the origin of Busan’s bid for the 2030 World Expo, which is the aspiration of Busan citizens.

In addition, BOF broadcasting and online platforms will be strengthened so that Hallyu fans around the world can enjoy 2022 BOF the way they want. K-pop concerts and park concerts are organized as special broadcasts on over-the-air channels (SBS, KNN) and are streamed in real-time to Hallyu fans around the world through WEVERSE and 1theK. It will also be broadcast on YouTube, cable TV, and KNN radio.

The official tickets for the Busan One Asia Festival are 50,000 won for ground standing, 30,000 won for ground, and 10,000 won for reserved seats, and are currently being sold exclusively on 11st Street.

For more information, please refer to the website of the 2022 Busan One Asia Festival (www.bof.or.kr).