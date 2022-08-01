2022 Busan One Asia Festival First Lineup Revealed

The first lineup of the 2022 Busan One Asia Festival (BOF), Korea’s representative Hallyu culture and tourism festival, was unveiled.

The city of Busan announced that K-pop groups, Brave Girls, AB6IX, Golden Child, and Le Sserafim were named in this year’s BOF 1st lineup.

These groups are the undisputed star groups leading K-pop in Korea and global artist groups leading the Korean Wave.

BOF is Korea’s best Hallyu festival hosted by the city of Busan, supervised by the Busan Tourism Organization, and sponsored by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Tourism Organization.

From October 27 to 30, it will be held as a colorful event with people from all over the world in Busan, including Busan Asiad Stadium, Busan Citizens Park, and the North Port area.

In particular, on October 29, a family park concert that all generations can sympathize with and enjoy together will be held at the Busan Citizens Park on its spacious lawn. Various music genres will be introduced to provide relaxation and romance to citizens.

In addition, at the BOF K-Pop concert to be held on October 30th, Korean K-pop stars who are reaching out to the world will gather together to create a special stage that contains the hopes of hosting the 2030 Busan World Expo. It will be operated as the best K-Pop concert in Korea where people can interact with each other. For fans who cannot directly participate in the concert, it will also be broadcast live around the world.

