Image: City of Busan
Events

2022 Busan Urban Regeneration Expo

Haps Staff

The 2022 Busan Urban Regeneration Expo will open from the 9th to the 10th at Busan Citizens Park.

The fair was originally scheduled to take place this past weekend but was postponed for the Itaewon tragedy mourning period.

It will be held on a smaller scale with the opening ceremony and celebratory events having been canceled.

In addition to the exhibition events which are operated on both days, the Urban Regeneration Past&Post, which contains the past and present of the local area in Busan, and ‘Whirling Busan’ a photo exhibition, will take place.

Haps Staff
