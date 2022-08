The 2022 Culture and Art Market Boogi Store which takes place on Saturdays at Busan Citizen’s Park will reopen from the first week of September.

The city of Busan closed down the flea market due to the excessive heat in August.

The new hours and dates after it reopens in September are as follows:

Dates: September 3, 17, 24, October 1, 2, 8, 15, 22

Time: 11:00-16:00

The local flea market features paintings, handicrafts, fabrics and clothes for sale.