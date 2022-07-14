Events

2022 Culture and Art Market Boogi Store

The 2022 Culture and Art Market Boogi Store returns this Saturday with paintings, handicrafts, fabrics, and clothes on sale.

Event Information

Period: Designated Saturdays between June 18 and October 22, 2022

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Culture and Art Market ‘Boogi Store’ Cancelled on Saturday, June 25th

July 2, 3, 9, 16, 23, 30, August 6, 13, 20, 27) 15:00-20:00

(September 3, 17, 24, October 1, 2, 8, 15, 22) 11:00-16:00

Venue: Busan Citizens Park

Website: www.busandabom.net/index.nm?menuCd=239 (Korean)

The market may close due to inclement weather.

