The 2022 Far East Throwdown will host a CrossFit Semifinal event for Asia with 30 men, 30 women, and 20 teams qualified and competing will be held this Friday through Sunday at BEXCO.

A variety of spectator events will also be held for those looking to catch the best in CrossFit.

Tickets for the event cost 50,000 won for 1 day or 120,000 won for three days and can be purchased here.