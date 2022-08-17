2022 Geoje Beer Festival Underway at Jangseungpo Waterfront Park 

The 2022 Geoje Beer Festival will be held from August 17 to August 20 for four days at Jangseungpo Waterfront Park.

The 2022 Geoje Beer Festa, which will be held for the first time in three years since August 2019, is a festival that attracts many citizens and tourists as you can watch performances from 6 pm to 10 pm and enjoy unlimited beer with an admission ticket of 10,000 won.

In addition to the beautiful Jangseungpo Port background, various photo zones such as Olahof (Christmas concept in August ), a red carpet zone, and a Terra Bottle Air Balloon are prepared, so it is perfect for taking life shots.

For this festival, 9 Jangseungpocha booths were recruited as food and beverage booths for the stagnant local commercial area, and discounts are also provided when using famous tourist attractions with admission tickets.

In addition, convenience facilities such as beer and snacks booths have been increased so that you can drink and enjoy beer more comfortably.



It’s open daily from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.