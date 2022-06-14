‘2022 Gimhae Forest Trail Marathon’ to be Held This Sunday

The ‘2022 Gimhae Forest Trail Marathon The contest’ will be held on the 19th in the area of ​​Mt. Bunseong.

In this event, marathon enthusiasts from all over the country and 1,500 local residents applied to participate and compete fiercely on the Bunseongsan Forest Trail for three events: A half marathon (21.0975km), 10km, and 5km.

The course starts from Gimhae Stadium, passes Gimhae Shooting Range, Samgye Neighborhood Park, and Gimhae Astronomical Observatory, and returns to Gimhae Stadium.

Registration for the event was closed on June 2.

As it will be held normally for the first time in three years due to COVID-19, various events such as dance performances, face painting, and food booths will be prepared.