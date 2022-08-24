2022 Global Healthcare Week Gets Underway at BEXCO

The ‘2022 Global Healthcare Week’ exhibition will be held at BEXCO Exhibition Hall 1 from the 25th to the 27th.

‘2022 Global Healthcare Week’ is a comprehensive exhibition and experience event in the healthcare field hosted by Busan City and hosted by BEXCO, Busan Technopark, and Health Kyunghyang.

‘Global Healthcare Week’ introduces excellent products from the domestic welfare rehabilitation, anti-aging, cosmetics, and beauty industries, and various programs such as expert seminars, live commerce (real-time communication sales), and online export consultations are held.

This year, the 14th International Welfare and Rehabilitation Senior Exhibition, 9th Busan International Anti-Aging Expo, 2022 Busan Cosmetics and Beauty Festival, and the private event 2022 K-Wellness Fair are held simultaneously, with a total of 145 organizations participating.

The 14th International Welfare and Rehabilitation Senior Exhibition are attended by 47 domestic welfare rehabilitation and medical devices, operating various exhibition booths, and ‘care service job fair’ is held as a side event.

The 9th Busan International Anti-aging Expo is attended by 38 domestic anti-aging and bio-related organizations, operating the ‘Shade of Trees’ publicity hall at the comprehensive social welfare center, and exhibition booths for anti-aging and bio-industry companies in the Busan area. A friendly industry technology seminar will also be held.

At the 2022 Busan Cosmetics Beauty Festival, 25 cosmetic and beauty companies in Busan will operate exhibition booths, and domestic and overseas sales will be conducted through online export conferences and live commerce.