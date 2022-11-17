2022 Gyeongnam Specialties Expo Underway in Changwon

The 2022 Gyeongnam Specialties Fair, the best specialty exhibition in Gyeongsnam province is underway at the Changwon Convention Center (CECO) for four days from the 17th to the 20th.

The 2022 Gyeongnam Special Products Fair, which celebrates its 15th this year, is an event hosted by Gyeongsangnam-do and Changwon-si and supervised by Gyeongnam Trade Co., Ltd.

A total of 323 companies and 416 booths are on hand.

At this expo, which will be the largest publicity venue for local specialties in Gyeongsangnam-do, various trendy new products such as representative agricultural, aquatic, and livestock foods from 18 cities and counties, health and convenience foods, herbal medicines, teas, and handicrafts will be showcased.

In particular, through LG HelloVision’s ‘Paldo Store‘ program and Naver Shopping Live Commerce, Gyeongnam’s excellent agricultural and specialty products will be widely promoted to viewers across the country.

Various online and offline programs such as Kimchi-making with women’s groups, a Mini flower arrangement experience, gift coupon events for flyers and special products, and an outdoor advertisement social network (SNS) sharing events will show off the charms of Gyeongsangnam-do.

For more information, such as checking the event schedule for this event, contact the event website.