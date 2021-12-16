2022 Haeundae Sunrise Festival Canceled

The ‘2022 Haeundae Sunrise Festival’, scheduled for December 31st and January 1st at Haeundae Beach, has been canceled.

The Haeundae district prepared for the return of the event after two years, even inviting the Black Eagles aerobatic team from the Air Force but ultimately decided to cancel the event due to the government’s adjusted social distancing measures.

It is almost certain that all sunrise festivals this year will once again be canceled.

Usually more than a dozen locations in the city host New Year’s events as every gu and gun in Busan host festivals starting around 6:30 a.m.

New Year’s celebrations include celebratory performances, folk plays, and New Year prayer rituals, as well as complimentary tteokguk (rice cake soup), which is served at most of the venues.