2022 HAPS Halloween Guide

Looking for some Halloween excitement this year? Well, you’ve come to the right place.

Haps brings you the what’s on this year for Halloween 2022 around the city, so browse our guide below and start making your plans for fright-night now.

Halloween fever hits the peninsula this Saturday night and there are plenty of things going on if you’re in the spirit.

If you are planning on heading out, here are some places that have events planned as of now.

Check back for the latest updates on what’s happening around the city.

Friday, October 28

PNU Halloween — Basement and Red Bottle are hosting the PNU Halloween party costume contests and drink specials.

Cost: Free

WellMi Wellness — A wellness party for adults with treats and late-night cinema. Jangsan, 6:30 p.m.

Cost: 45,000 won

Azit — The Seomyeon club hosts a two-night Halloween bash.

Cost: N/A

Saturday, October 29

BeFM Halloween Parade — The 2022 BeFM Halloween Parade Festival will be held on Gwangan Haebyeon-ro, in front of Gwangalli Beach, to wish for Busan to win the bid to host the 2030 World Expo. Gwangalli, 4 p.m.

WellMi Wellness — Fun for the kids with crafts, candy, and costumes. Jangsan, 10:00 a.m. Kindergarten Age (4 and 5 years old must be accompanied by parents), 11:30 a.m. elementary school age

Cost: 45,000 won

HQ Bar Gwangan – A fun night with lots of prizes, live music and great food and drink specials. Gwangalli, 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Thursday Party Nationwide – The annual Thursday Party Halloween bash is back at all locations around the country.

Cost: Free

LA Bar and Grill – Costume prizes, and lots of drink specials on offer. Gwangalli, 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Gwangalli Treasure Hunt — Gwanglli Halloween week sees 21 bars in Gwangan offering a drink to help finish your treasure hung.

Ol’55 – Drink specials and music by The Hoppers, Goths on the Beach and Daisy Gun! Kyungsung University District, 9 p.m.

Cost: 10,000 won

Wolfhound — Expect the usual Halloween shenanigans at the yearly event. Haeundae, 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Azit — The Seomyeon club hosts a two-night Halloween bash. Seomyeon, 10 p.m.

Cost: N/A

Swing Factory — Dance the night away with their Halloween bash. Seomyeon, 6:40 p.m.

Cost: 15,000 won

Market Paradise — The Paradise Hotel is hosting a two day Halloween-themed market. 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Cost: Free