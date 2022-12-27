2022 Jangseungpohang Year-end Fireworks Festival to be Held in Geoje

The Jangseungpo Port Year-end Fireworks Festival will be held on the 31st to say goodbye to the year and welcome the new year.

Geoje City announced that it will open the 2022 Jangseungpo Port Year-end Fireworks Festival at Jangseungpo Port Waterside Park from 4:00 pm to 8:30 pm.

This year’s festival, held for the first time in three years since 2019 due to COVID-19, has the theme of ‘Shooting the light of hope together with citizens’ to convey comfort to tired citizens and energize them for a hopeful New Year in line with the citizen-centered 8th civil election municipal administration slogan.

The festival is preparing for the safety of visitors as a top priority. Safety fences will be installed for safety management around the event venue, and safety management personnel, which were scheduled to be put in during the safety management plan deliberation, will be increased by more than 50% and 250 people will be placed on site. Safety guards will be placed at the main entrances to the event venue, and guides will be distributed to nearby areas when crowds are concentrated.

To maintain order, the city organized the event in a way to minimize experience programs and enjoy only the fireworks show while seated as much as possible.

In addition, in relation to the festival, some traffic is controlled in the area of ​​Jangseungpo Waterside Park from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm on the same day, and in preparation for traffic congestion, about 300 temporary parking lots in Neungpo Waterside Park, Culture and Arts Center) Passenger Terminal are prepared at the Jangseungpo Cruise Ship Terminal and the Jangseungpo Suhyup Water Farm.

From 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm, a shuttle bus runs every 20 minutes from Neungpo Waterside Park and Sono Calm to the Jangseungpo Waterside Park event site, and from Gohyeon Intercity Bus Terminal to Okpo Fire Station and Jangseungpo Waterside Park via Ajou South Gate at 30-minute intervals.