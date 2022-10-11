2022 Jinju Namgang Yudeung Festival Gets Underway

The ‘2022 Jinju Namgang Yudeung Festival’, the representative cultural tourism festival of Korea, in Mangyeong-dong, Jinju City got underway on the 10th.

Starting with the lighting ceremony, the festival opened in a splendid way by lighting up about 70,000 lanterns all at once.

The first lighting ceremony was attended by organizers such as Jinju Mayor Jo Gyu-il and Festival Chairman Seo Young-soo, Gyeongnam Province Governor Park Wan-su, National Assemblyman Park Dae-dae, National Assemblyman Kang Min-guk, provincial and city council members, heads of various organizations, and cultural and artistic figures in attendance.

The first lighting ceremony was held in the order of invitation performance, Yudung Wish Performance, video greetings from key people, and an aerial media art drone light show.

Mayor Jo Gyu-il and Chairman Seo Young-soo read the ‘Wish Moon’ and floated a lantern containing the peace and hope of Jinju citizens on the Nam River and announced the start of the grand festival.

As a special content performance, the fantastic media art show directed by 300 drones and the water multimedia fireworks show dazzlingly embroidered the night sky at Jinjuseong Fortress and Namgang River drew the enthusiasm of the visitors to the festival site.

Jinju Namgang Yudeung Festival is the first night festival in Korea that branded the historicity of Jinju.

Various large water lanterns in Jinjuseong and Namgang and colorful lanterns expressing each theme are installed in Namgang and Jinjuseong to make the night of October beautiful. It is Korea’s honorary representative culture and tourism festival of water, fire, and lights.

In particular, it participated in the IFEA WORLD USA finals in September this year, and was selected as the ‘2022 World Festival City’, and won the World Festival Award, making it stand tall as a festival in the world.

Jinju Namgang Yudeung Festival, which will be held for the first time in three years this year, opens under the theme of ‘A river of history, contains peace’ and will be held in Jinjuseong and the Namgang area until the 31st.

On the water of Namgang River under Chokseokru Pavilion, large lanterns such as world-famous lanterns and Korean lanterns are installed on the banks of the Namgang River to create a fantastic night view.

In Jinjuseong Fortress, a large lantern of peace is installed at Chokseokmun Gate, and lanterns with various themes such as healing zone, theme zone, and history zone are displayed. The wall lamps were installed to commemorate the 70,000 civilian and government soldiers who died in the Battle of Jinjuseong during the Imjin War.

At Mangyeong-dong Historical Street, a creative light tunnel is built that displays 900 creative lights produced by various age groups, including welfare centers, universities, high schools, and middle school students.

Prize-winning works are on display and you can appreciate high-quality and original Yudung works. You can also enjoy events such as hanging a wish lantern, crossing a floating bridge, an event of love, a traditional play experience, a wish-fulfillment experience, making a lantern and flying it, and making a citizen participation lantern.

Three floating bridges will be installed at the Jinju Namgang Yudeung Festival this year. The first Floating Bridge provides a unique experience that allows visitors to safely cross the floating river by erecting a Baedari (a temporary bridge with a boat floating on it and placing a top on it) and displaying the Baedari lantern.

In addition, by expanding the festival area by composing a movement line connecting Somangjinsan Yudeung Theme Park, Mulbit Naru Rest Area, and cruise ships, created this year through the second buoyancy bridge, new entertainment such as media art is added, and visitors and citizens are dispersed to induce a pleasant festival environment.

The three-buoy bridge from Jinjuseong to Music Fountain is reproduced with a lantern work with the motif of ‘The Legend of Dragon Bridge’ in Jinjuseong, under the theme of ‘Stone Bridge Embracing a Thousand Years, Crossing That Time’.

The fee for the floating bridge is 2,000 won one way, and the combined ticket to pass all the floating bridges is 5,000 won.

The Somang Lantern Tunnel, where more than 40,000 Somang Lanterns are installed this year, is a representative popular spot for the Yudeung Festival, which is loved by many visitors.

On weekends, various events such as busking performances and Namgaram Oulmadang are held at the special stage of Jinjuseong, Chokseok Naru, and Mangjinsan Theme Park.

It is expected that it will serve as a photo zone for lovers and families enjoying the night of the autumn festival by creating a unique illuminating path called ‘Secret Garden’ on the Jinjuseong promenade and installing the third floating bridge leading to the music fountain.

In the outskirts of the stronghold areas, Gangju Pond, Lee Seong-ja Art Museum, Jinju in the Forest of Wol-a Mountain, Geumhoji Pond, and Chojang-dong Mulbit Park, lanterns are installed to heighten the festive atmosphere in the city.

During the Namgang Yudeung Festival, various events such as the Gaecheon Art Festival (27th to November 3), the Korea Drama Festival (21st to November 3rd), the National Folklore Competition, and the Jinju Craftsman Festival Hanmadang are held.

For the convenience of tourists, Jinju City has prepared temporary parking lots in 15 places, with 6,900 spaces, and at two places, with 400 spaces, for tour buses around the Jinju Gate. In addition, temporary parking lots have been created in 34 locations, including 2,700 parking lots in 15 locations, for residents near the festival site, providing convenient transportation.

If you search for ‘Jinju Namgang Yudeung Festival Parking Lot’ on Internet portal sites such as Daum and T-map and navigation apps, you can enjoy convenient tours with information on temporary parking lots.

On Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, when many visitors are expected, including the 10th and 31st, 70 free shuttle buses operate on 6 routes from 3 pm to 11 pm. The free shuttle bus uses a dedicated lane to move quickly from the temporary parking lot to the festival site.