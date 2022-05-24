2022 Jirisan International Environmental Art Festival Spring Edition to Begin on the 27th

The 2022 Jirisan International Environmental Art Festival spring season with the theme of ‘Life x Jirisan, The: Spring’ will start on the 27th at Jirisan Art Farm in Jeokryang-myeon, Hadong-gun.

This spring season, as an invitational exhibition for international exchange and a special exhibition of contemporary art in Latin America, 44 works by 5 Korean artists and 26 works of contemporary art by 11 South American artists, including Argentina and Peru, are planned to be displayed in the exhibition hall and in the Metaverse exhibition.

Bo-ra Kim, Seong-su Kim, Il-cheong Lee, Hong-gyu Cha, and Seong-hoon Hong are participating as the invited artists from Korea, and from South America, Nilda Rosenberg, Lorena Pradal, Nasalena Mastronardi, Rosario Arias Usandivaras, Argentinean artists, and Flavia Melendez Calderon, Margari Sanchez, Sara Merrell, Maria del Carmen Ramirez, Toto Fernandez Ampuero, Xavi Gracia and Irian Khan Peruvian artists were invited.

The International Exchange Invitational Exhibition and the Latin American Contemporary Art Metaverse Special Exhibition will be digitized with META technology and become a new exhibition method that meets the future of global art where the boundaries between art, space, and time have disappeared.

The opening celebration performance of organist Hye-won Kim, who provides a greater reverberation of life with the sound of nature, and a separate pipe organ recital will be held at 7 pm on the 28th at Jirisan Art Farm.