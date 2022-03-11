2022 Korea Nationwide Forsythia and Azalea Blooming Dates

Spring flowers are expected to begin blooming in the next few weeks around the country with most locations reaching their average yearly bloom date this year.
Here is a list of places around the country with projected bloom dates for forsythia and azaleas.
Dates by City
Seogwipo/Jeju: Forsythia — March 12, Azaleas — March 11
Tongyeong: Forsythia — March 12, Azaleas — March 15
Busan: Forsythia — March 12, Azaleas — March 15
Daegu: Forsythia — March 13, Azaleas — March 18
Pohang: Forsythia — March 13, Azaleas — March 18
Gwangju: Forsythia — March 16, Azaleas — March 22
Daejeon: Forsythia — March 21, Azaleas — March 24
Gangneung: Forsythia — March 22, Azaleas — March 25
Jeonju: Forsythia — March 19, Azaleas — March 24
Seoul: Forsythia — March 24, Azaleas — March 24
Incheon: Forsythia — March 24, Azaleas — March 24
Chuncheon: Forsythia — March 31, Azaleas — April 3