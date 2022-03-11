Travel

2022 Korea Nationwide Forsythia and Azalea Blooming Dates

Spring flowers are expected to begin blooming in the next few weeks around the country with most locations reaching their average yearly bloom date this year.

Here is a list of places around the country with projected bloom dates for forsythia and azaleas.

Dates by City

Seogwipo/Jeju: Forsythia — March 12, Azaleas — March 11

Tongyeong: Forsythia — March 12, Azaleas — March 15

Busan: Forsythia — March 12, Azaleas — March 15

Daegu: Forsythia — March 13, Azaleas — March 18

Pohang: Forsythia — March 13, Azaleas — March 18

Gwangju: Forsythia — March 16, Azaleas — March 22

Daejeon: Forsythia — March 21, Azaleas — March 24

Gangneung: Forsythia — March 22, Azaleas — March 25

Jeonju: Forsythia — March 19, Azaleas — March 24

Seoul: Forsythia — March 24, Azaleas — March 24

Incheon: Forsythia — March 24, Azaleas — March 24

Chuncheon: Forsythia — March 31, Azaleas — April 3

More Reading

2022 Nationwide Cherry Blossom Forecast in South Korea

