2022 Korea Sale Festa to Run from November 1-15

2022 Korea Sale Festa will be held from the 1st of next month with the largest number of companies ever participating.

This year’s festival, which is held in the face of high inflation, will focus on stabilizing the price of living and dining tables to recover consumer sentiment.

This year’s ‘2022 Korea Sale Festa’ is from the 1st to the 15th of next month.

The number of companies participating this year was estimated at 2,300. This is an increase of 5% from the previous year’s 2,155, which was the highest number ever.

Large marts will hold special discount events for each company in conjunction with the sales period to hold special discount events for groceries and daily necessities. Department stores will prepare a variety of special events such as special brand exhibitions and gift certificates, focusing on key areas such as fashion and living.

The government also decided to add strength to the stabilization of prices for livestock and marine products through events such as the ‘Korea Hanwoo Eating Day’, which offers discounts of up to 30% on Korean beef, and the ‘Korea Fisheries Festa’, which offers up to 50% discount on seafood.

Large marts and department stores, such as E-Mart, Homeplus, and Lotte Department Store, will hold a win-win promotion so that small and medium-sized businesses can sell local specialties and clothing.

‘Deuktem Market’, which sells excellent products of small and medium-sized enterprises, will also be opened to support SMEs who wish to enter department stores and online shopping malls.

Local governments are collaborating with public home shopping and online shopping malls such as Lotte On, Interpark, and Hyundai Home Shopping to open online marketplaces such as ‘Paldobobusang’, which sells local specialties and products from local companies at a discount.

17 cities and provinces across the country will also hold local festivals during the festival period.

The ’20th Busan International Fisheries Expo’ will be held in Busan, ‘Icheon Ceramics Culture Market’ will be held in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province, and ‘Autumn Love Chrysanthemum Festival’ will be held in Buan, Jeollabuk-do.