‘2022 Local Tourism and Transportation Improvement Project’ Looks to Add Convenience for Tourists in Ulsan

The city of Ulsan looks to improve the tourism transportation system to add tourist convenience as it was finally selected for the ‘2022 Regional Tourism and Transportation Improvement Project’ by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

‘Tourism transportation’ refers to various transportation methods such as railways, buses, and taxis used by tourists throughout the entire journey to the tourist destination, and is directly related to the tourism satisfaction of tourists visiting the region.

Accordingly, Ulsan City, together with the Ulsan Tourism Foundation, will launch the ‘Regional Tourism Transportation Improvement Project’ by utilizing various transportation means such as buses and taxis and related infrastructure (infrastructure) facilities such as airports, stations, and terminals.

Major business contents include operating Ulsan tourist taxis, reinforcing city tour routes, installation of traffic tourism guide signs and traffic route maps, production of tourist transport maps, a travelers luggage storage service, mobile phone charging service, and providing convenience such as improvement of unmanned information systems (kiosks)

A total of 1.78 billion won (national budget 890 million won) will be invested in the project.

“Starting with the opening of Phase 2 of the Donghae Nambu Line as a starting point, we will improve local tourism transportation and increase the satisfaction of tourists visiting Ulsan’s representative tourist destinations such as Taehwagang National Garden, Whale Village, Daewangam Park, and Yeongnam Alps, making it an eco-tourism city of Ulsan,” an Ulsan city official said.