Arts & Culture

2022 Mangmi Transmedia Art Village Festival to be Held From August 10-16

Haps Staff

The Busan Urban Regeneration Support Center announced that the ‘2022 Mangmi Transmedia Art Village Festival’ will be held at the cultural complex ‘B-Con Ground’ under the Suyeong Overpass and Mangmi Alley in Suyeong-gu from the 10th to the 16th of August.

The festival is being held as part of a tourism resources development project to build a cultural hub linking independent bookstores, workshops, editorial shops, and galleries in Mangmi alleyways with various contents such as movies and virtual reality (VR) media.

The festival, held under the theme of ‘Time, Place and People’, will feature an exhibition of works by young artists and a book talk concert with authors.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
broken clouds
29 ° C
29 °
29 °
74 %
2.1kmh
75 %
Mon
29 °
Tue
30 °
Wed
30 °
Thu
28 °
Fri
30 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 