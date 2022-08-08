2022 Mangmi Transmedia Art Village Festival to be Held From August 10-16

The Busan Urban Regeneration Support Center announced that the ‘2022 Mangmi Transmedia Art Village Festival’ will be held at the cultural complex ‘B-Con Ground’ under the Suyeong Overpass and Mangmi Alley in Suyeong-gu from the 10th to the 16th of August.

The festival is being held as part of a tourism resources development project to build a cultural hub linking independent bookstores, workshops, editorial shops, and galleries in Mangmi alleyways with various contents such as movies and virtual reality (VR) media.

The festival, held under the theme of ‘Time, Place and People’, will feature an exhibition of works by young artists and a book talk concert with authors.