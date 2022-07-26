2022 South Coast Cup International Yacht Competition to be Held From Thursday

The 2022 Namhaean Cup International Yacht Competition will be held from July 28th through August 1 at Donam Port in Tongyeong-si, Gyeongsangnam-do, Ungcheon Marina in Yeosu-si, Jeollanam-do, and Suyeong Bay Yacht Stadium in Busan.

The Namhaean Cup International Yacht Tournament, which marks its 3rd anniversary this year, promotes the win-win development of the southern coastal region by three cities and provinces, and promotes the beautiful natural scenery of the southern coast leading to the Dadohae and Hallyeohaesang National Park, creating a marine leisure tourism belt and expanding the base.

25 yachts from seven countries will participate in this competition, and about 300 athletes and officials will participate.

On the first day of the competition, participating teams are registered and measured, and on the second day, the pre-match ‘Inshore Race’ and awards ceremony will be held in Gamak Bay, Yeosu.

The main event, ‘Offshore Race’, is a long-distance race on the ocean, departing from Ungcheon Marina in Yeosu, passing through Donam Port in Tongyeong, and arriving at the Suyeong Bay Yacht Stadium in Busan, sailing around the southern coast.

The opening ceremony to announce the splendid opening of the competition will be held on the special stage in front of the Tongyeong Marine Sports Center in Gyeongsangnam-do at 18:00 on July 30 with the beautiful harbor of Donam Port in the background.