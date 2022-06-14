Image: City of Busan
2022 Study in Korea Online Education Fair with Busan Metropolitan City

Busan City News

The “Study in Korea Fair” is an event that the Ministry of Education’s National Institute for International Education (NIIED) uses to promote studying in Korea and provides information on university admissions to support the globalization of universities in Korea by discovering and fostering international students.

The 2022 Study in Korea Online Education Fair with Busan Metropolitan City takes place online from June 14 to June 23.

Study in Korea Education fair with Local Governments 2022 Study in Busan Live 6.18(sat) 14:00-15:30

The 2022 Study in Korea Education Fair with Local Governments “Study in Busan Live” event is scheduled to take place on June 18, 2022 from 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm.

The ten participating universities in Busan include Kyungnam College of Information Technology, Dongseo University, Donga University, Dongju College, Pukyong University, Catholic University of Pusan, Pusan National University, Busan University of Foreign Studies, Silla University and Korea Maritime and Ocean University.

The Study in Korea Online Education Fair has taken place twice already, during the first half and the second half of last year, with 14 participating universities in Busan. About 160,000 people visited the online education fair with Busan Metropolitan City.

The City of Busan established the International Students Support Center at the Busan Foundation for International Cooperation in 2012 and organized the Busan International Students Support Council to attract and support international students.

The support center operates various international students support programs – study, daily life consulting, scholarships, an internship program, and more.

Busan City Newshttp://english.busan.go.kr/Main.bs
