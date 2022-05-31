NewsBusan News

2022 Summer Beach Season Opening Dates in Busan

Haps Staff

Daily life is getting back to normal after the social distancing restrictions were lifted on April 18, 2022. The city expects that the number of beachgoers will increase sharply, and therefore is focusing on safety at public beaches in Busan.

The city aimed to establish how best to deliver a safe and pleasant beach experience for beachgoers.

Preparations in the following areas were thoroughly discussed:

— Safety·transportation·security

— Improving beach facilities, including restrooms, shower booths, and more

— Preventing price gouging on accommodation, food, and beach parasol and tube rentals.

Visitors to beaches can enjoy various programs that utilize the uniqueness of beaches in Busan and nearby tourism resources. The programs include a radio show at Haeundae Beach, Pengsoo photo zones at Gwangalli Beach, Gwangalli M Drone Light Show every Saturday night at Gwangalli Beach, marine sports, ocean healing programs, and more.

The official opening of the seven beaches in Busan is from July 1 until August 31. However, Haeundae and Songjeong beaches are partially open in June, while Gwangalli, Songdo, Dadaepo, Ilgwang and Imnang beaches are scheduled to open from July 1.

The beaches may close due to inclement weather.

2022 Summer Season Public Openings of Busan Beaches

Beach Opening Period Opening Hours

Songdo Jul. 1 – Aug. 31 (62 days) 09:00∼18:00

Haeundae – Partially open: 6.2.-6.30 (swimming area is 300m in front of the tourist information center)
– Officially Open: 7.1.-8.31. 09:00∼18:00 (In June)
– Lifeguard stations
– Beach parasols restricted

Songjeong – Partially Open: 6.2.-6.30. (swimming area is 150m in front of the beach information center)
– Officially Open: 7.1.-8.31.

Dadaepo July 1 – Aug. 31 (62 days) 09:00∼18:00

Gwangalli July 1 – Aug. 31 (62 days) 09:00∼18:00

Ilgwang July 1 – Aug. 31 (62 days) 09:00∼18:00

Imnang July 1 – Aug. 31 (62 days) 09:00∼18:00

