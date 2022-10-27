Dine & DrinkNewsUlsan/Gyeongnam News

‘2022 Ulsan Gourmet Feast’ Takes Place This Weekend

The food culture festival ‘2022 Ulsan Gourmet Feast’ will be held at the Namgu Dunchi of the Taehwagang National Garden for two days on Saturday and Sunday.

The event, which was prepared under the theme of ‘Putting warmth with the taste of Ulsan’, was prepared to revitalize the local food service industry and introduce various foods and tastes of Ulsan.

The opening ceremony will be held at 4 pm on the 28th, followed by a party gimbap show with the opening ceremony of the guests and Chef Rak-hoon Kim.

Additional events will be held from 11 a.m. on the 28th to the 29th, including the Ulsan Gourmet Recreation, Finding a Chef, Golden Bell for Nutrition Facts, a Mochi Making Experience, a Young Chef Startup Company, and a Cooking Contest.

In particular, there are introductions to restaurants in Ulsan selected through the food service branch, food sales, and free tastings with 14 restaurants participating with a total of 2,000 people expected.

In addition, the Ulsan Nutrition Society of the Dietitian Association will conduct the Golden Bell on Nutrition Facts to educate children and citizens on healthy and correct eating habits.

In addition, it provides a variety of things to enjoy with Ulsan citizens, such as a puppet show, icing cookie experience, and flower tea making.

blank
