The ‘2022 UNESCO Creative City of Film Busan Week’ to commemorate Busan’s designation as a UNESCO Creative City of Film will be held for four days from December 1st to 4th.

‘UNESCO Creative Cities’ is a city that aims for sustainable development with creativity as a driving force in seven fields of literature, music, crafts, design, food, film, and media art.

Currently, 295 cities around the world are members of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network

Among them, 21 cities in 18 countries are working together with Busan as creative cities for films.

Busan City was designated as the first UNESCO Creative City of Film in Asia on December 1, 2014, and has developed various projects to cooperate with domestic and foreign creative cities and expand opportunities for citizens to enjoy movies. Since March last year, it has been selected as a vice-chairman city in the film sector of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network.

A variety of detailed events such as exhibitions, events, screenings, forums, results sharing, and partner competitions will be held during this week, which celebrates the 8th anniversary of UNESCO Creative City of Film designation with citizens.

For the month of December, a special exhibition will be held at the lounge on the 3rd floor of Double Cone, at the Busan Cinema Center. The special exhibition is expected to shed light on the activities of Busan, the UNESCO Creative City of Film, and create an atmosphere of commemoration and celebration in the region.

In addition, the ‘International Film Creative City Forum’ will be held to share in-depth discussions on regional and international film industry trends. Under the theme of ‘Culture ODA centered on film activities’, the forum was held by overseas film creative cities such as Bristol in England, Cannes in France, Potsdam in Germany, and Yamagata in Japan to discuss major issues in the film industry and discuss the direction for future development. will be discussed

A screening event will be held to introduce various films produced under the theme of ‘Busan’ and ‘Citizen’ through the UNESCO Creative City of Film Busan project. Re-play Intercity Screening, which screens the hottest works from past Intercity Residency productions; ‘Busan Package Project Screening’, which introduces restored film works through the 2022 Busan Package Project; village residents and Busan youth and a ‘Village Filmmaking Project Screening’ that screens films and making documentaries produced together will be held and all events during this week will be free of charge.

For more information, visit the UNESCO Creative City of Film Busan website.