2022 World Peace Forum Held

The Busan City Government and the Busan Foundation for International Cooperation held the 2022 World Peace Forum at 1:30 p.m. yesterday at the Westin Chosun Hotel.

The forum was divided into six sessions under the theme of “Transforming our World, Our Roles Toward a Better Future.”

It sought ways to cooperate on pending issues facing humanity, including the environment, and shed light on Busan’s role in attracting World Expo 2030 Busan.

More than 100 people, including Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon, former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, and officials from international organizations, attended the forum.

It was joined by Jason Shenker, President of Prestige Economics, the author of “A new world after COVID-19, De-globalization” Dan Smith, director of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, and Mariana Faciroli, Lawyer and Director of BTS Army Help the Planet.