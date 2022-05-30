2022 Yangsan World Hip-Hop Avengers Event Successfully Completed

From May 27th to 29th, 2022 Yangsan World Hip-Hop Avengers was successfully completed at Hwangsan Park.

2022 Yangsan World Hip-Hop Avengers is a hip-hop festival that was a collaboration between a hip-hop contest and an EDM party.

On the first day of the event on the 27th, starting with a pre-ceremonial performance and an opening performance by the Yangsan City Choir, and an EDM party with performances by famous hip-hop singers such as Animation Crew, 45RPM, Haengju, and MC Sniper.

As the full-scale hip-hop dance contest started on the 28th, the performance all-genre contest was held in elementary school, middle school, and general section. The finalists who passed through the preliminary round showed off their skills they had been preparing for despite the midday sun.

The judges, Woo-Sung Lee (Expression Crew), Marie (Wonder Crew), Seung-Joo Baek (Animation Crew), PREPIX YUN (Prepix), and U-BONG (Funky Street Princez) were amazed by the outstanding skills of the contestants and enjoyed the high-quality performances.

On the 29th, the breakdance contest was selected as an official event of the 2024 Paris Olympics and was held in both the world and domestic categories in which 24 countries participated.

As the world division was operated only as a designated invitation team, the finalists were selected through intense preliminary rounds of world-class participants, and VIRUS (TIP), C4 (RVS CREW), T (LINE SQUZD), MB CREW) and BEAST (BREAK AMBITION), Alvin (Venezuela) won the honor of being the world’s number 1 in the break-through online video screening of world-ranking judges.

The first prize was awarded to Lion from Venezuela, and the first prize was awarded jointly to Xak from Spain and HIRO10 from Japan.

As the domestic sector was held on-site in real-time, as the main event of this event, many fans and spectators came to watch the performances of famous breakdance participants from all over the country.

In the domestic brake division, BEAST, C4, DOL, T, and VIRUS were judged, and the grand prize was Madmoon, the top prize was MKAY, and the excellent prize was THIRTEENBOY. As the prize money of the competition was 42.32 million won, the largest in Korea, prize money was paid to all finalists.

In addition to the main performance, various side events welcomed visitors. In the graffiti zone and photo zone, many citizens lined up to take photos and leave a certified shot, and in particular, the graffiti zone worked on the site from the day before the competition, giving visitors a different kind of enjoyment.

The highlight performance of the evening was ‘Expression Crew’s Hip-Hop B-boy Musical Marionette’ which wowed spectators with their amazing moves.