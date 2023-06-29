2023-2024 Visit Korea Year, Relay Night Pop-up Opens at Yongdusan Park

Busan City and Busan Tourism Organization have announced the launch of the “2023-2024 Visit Korea Year Relay Night Pop-up” event at Yongdusan Park in Jung-gu.

Running from today until July 9th, the event is a collaboration between the Korea Tourism Organization and Busan City as part of their efforts to promote tourism and enhance the city’s night attractions.

The Visit Korea Year relay pop-up zone offers various activities to showcase the beauty and culture of Korea.

One of the highlights is “See the Color of Korea,” which illuminates Yongdusan Park with vibrant landscape lighting, creating a picturesque setting.

Visitors can also send postcards with illustrations that represent the colors of Korea to their loved ones. Additionally, participants can engage in the interactive experience of crafting lanterns that combine traditional colors and Busan’s iconic tourist spots, reflecting the theme of “The color of Korea spreads.”

Weekend activities include a traditional liquor-tasting event featuring Boksundoga, a renowned Korean liquor that has gained popularity among international tourists.

A flea market zone will also be set up, showcasing ten representative tourist souvenirs from Busan. Attendees of the flea market will have the opportunity to participate in exciting giveaways.

To capture lasting memories, a free photo event will be organized in a dedicated photo zone adorned with special lights and props. Visitors can take photos and cherish their experiences at the event.

The “2023-2024 Visit Korea Year Relay Night Pop-up” aims to offer both locals and tourists a unique and immersive experience that highlights Busan’s vibrant culture and attractions.