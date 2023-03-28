ASEAN Cinema Week takes place this week at the Busan Cinema Center featuring great films from Southeast Asia.

The ASEAN Film Festival is to be held in support of hosting the 2030 Busan World Expo.

Throughout the year, the ASEAN Culture House, operated by the Korea Foundation (KF), hosts numerous cultural experience programs to build mutual understanding between the people of Korea and ASEAN. In March, in response to the enthusiastic support from audiences at the previous two film festivals, which were held in 2019 and 2021, the ASEAN Culture House and Busan Cinema Center will co-host the 2023 ASEAN Cinema Week.

The 2023 ASEAN Cinema Week introduces the diverse charms and growth momentum of the ASEAN film industry by featuring twelve different films from ASEAN. This festival will be a special opportunity for audiences to become more familiar with ASEAN through critically acclaimed films, which, in turn, will strengthen mutual ties between the two regions through cultural exchanges.

Detailed information about screening information, screening schedules, and reservations can be found on the 3rd ASEAN Film Week website (www.aseancw.or.kr).

Event Information

Period: March 30 – April 2, 2023

Venue: Busan Cinema Center

Tickets: Free (Ticket reservation is required.)

Hosted by: The Korea Foundation, ASEAN Culture House, Busan Cinema Center

Supported by: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea (MOFA), Busan Metropolitan City

Website: aseancw.or.kr

Film List

Miracle in Cell No.7

Maika: The Girl from Another Galaxy

OMG! Oh My Girl

Girl From Nowhere

AJOOMMA

Gensan Punch

Barbarian Invasion

Chanthaly

Satan’s Slaves / Satan’s Slaves: Communion

Funan

What’s So Special About Rina