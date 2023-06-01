Image: ASEAN Culture House
2023 ASEAN MARKET

The ASEAN Cultural Center in Haeundae will hold a festival to see, eat, and enjoy the culture of 10 ASEAN countries to mark the summer vacation season.

This Saturday and Sunday, the ‘2023 ASEAN Market’ will take place on the 1st floor of the Cultural Center.

30 booths will be operated by small business owners, ASEAN national embassies, and migrants selling crafts from ASEAN countries.

Period: June 3-4

Venue: ASEAN Culture House

Hours: Jun. 3, 12:00-21:00/Jun. 4, 12:00-19:00

Free admission

