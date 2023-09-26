2023 Asian Contents & Film Market Announces Platform BUSAN Program

Platform BUSAN, a networking event for emerging Asian independent filmmakers, is set to offer enhanced industry networking and festival experiences, featuring practical topics and professionals from each field in the film industry.

Platform BUSAN is a networking event for Asian independent filmmakers. It aims to foster collective growth by facilitating the exchange of experiences and opportunities for future collaborations.

2023 Platform BUSAN will host 115 participants from 24 countries. It will feature a total of 11 programs, including case studies of successful co-productions between countries, talks by Asian filmmakers who have constructed their own cinematic worlds, and sessions providing practical information about recent trends in the overall film industry and film-producing strategies.

First, talk sessions will be held, featuring renowned filmmakers who will share their production experiences. Mohsen Makhmalbaf, a director leading Iranian new wave cinema and Ogigami Naoko, known for constructing her own healing cinematic world through Kamome Diner (2006) and Riverside Mukolitta (2021) will share their broad experiences and filmmaking strategies with up-and-coming filmmakers.

The panel talk will delve into the current state of Asian film production in each respective country and explore various cases of collaboration. ‘Producers’ Talk: Prominent Indonesian Producers’ will bring together leading producers from Indonesia, a country that has witnessed remarkable growth in the film industry, to discuss the current production landscape and share their filmmaking experiences.

Platform BUSAN will also host sessions including ‘Co-production Case Study: Plan75 by VIPO’, ‘Finding the Oasis of Now for International Co-production by mylab’ and ‘Cinematic Crossroads: Navigating European and Asian Film Markets by TTB & EFP’. These sessions will be co-hosted by collaborative organizations such as the Visual Industry Promotion Organization (VIPO), Malaysian Development Lab for Fiction Feature Films (mylab), European Film Promotion (EFP) and Ties That Bind (TTB).

Additionally, Platform BUSAN will offer ‘Film Fund Talk’, a session introducing film funds that invest in Asian films, and ‘Sound Design and Post-Production’ program, which provides professional information about sound design. Also, during the ‘Pitch & Meet’ networking session, participants of Platform BUSAN will have the opportunity to introduce their projects to each other, exchange advice, and seek opportunities for future collaborations.

2023 Platform BUSAN will be held from Oct 7 (Sat) to Oct 10 (Tues) at BEXCO amid the 18th Asian Contents & Film Market. Festival and Market Badge holders will have access to all programs for the remaining seats except for few events. All programs will be conducted in English.