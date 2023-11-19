2023 BeFM Dream Concert with BNK Busan Bank to be Held This Friday

Busan English Broadcasting (BeFM) will hold the ‘2023 BeFM Dream Concert with BNK Busan Bank’ at BEXCO Exhibition Center 2, Friday, the 24th, at 2 p.m.

This special guest lecture event was arranged to share knowledge and empathy of world trends and encourage the youth to expand their dreams to the world.

The event will be attended by the head of Naver Cloud’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Innovation Center Ha Jung-woo and international politics expert Kim Ji-yoon.

Citizens can also participate through BeFM’s YouTube live-streaming service.