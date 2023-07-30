Image: BFIC
2023 BGCF Korean Class Registration Underway

By Busan City News

The Busan Global City Foundation (BGCF) offers free Korean classes to support foreigners living in Busan. We hope that foreigners interested in the Korean language and culture will join us.

Korean class registration period: July 24-August 6, 2023

Online registration is available at koreanclass.bfic.kr/new/intro.html

All students must take a level test before registering for the course.

Regular Beginner Class: August 21-December 1, 2023

Regular Intermediate Class: August 21-December 1, 2023

Venue:

Busan Global Center (13F National Pension Service Bldg. 1000 Jungang-daero, Yeonje-gu, Busan)

Busan Global Village (734 Gaya-daero, Busanjin-gu, Busan)

Youth Do Dream Center (772 Gaya-daero, Busanjin-gu, Busan)

 

