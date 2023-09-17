2023 Busan Cobe Baby Fair

The 2023 Busan Cobe Main Fair’s main purpose is to provide pregnancy, childbirth, and childcare information, prenatal education, and savings on childcare costs.

It aims to promote products and foster development in related markets, contribute to the internationalization of related industries, and form a developmental parenting culture.

The exhibition items include safety products, maternity products, prenatal care products, infant/children’s food, education materials, publishing, learning aids, stationery, toys, games, furniture, interior items, and related services such as postpartum care centers, medical services, travel agencies, and more.

Event Information

Date: September 21-24

Location: BEXCO

Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.