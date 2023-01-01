The 2023 Busan Cultural Center Chamber Festival takes place from January 3 through the 17th.
Event Information
Period: January 3 – 17, 2023
Venue: Busan Cultural Center
Tickets: 10,000 won, 20,000 won, 30,000 won
Schedule
All that Chamber Music – Tuesday, January 3, 19:30
Trio Barelay: The Essentials of Piano Trio & Quintet – Wednesday, January 4, 19:30
Busan’s Culture & Future – Saturday, January 7, 17:00
Chamber Music by Jubiler Clarinet Ensemble, KNN Ensemble, ATO Ensemble – Tuesday, January 10, 19:30
Rosenstein String Quartet – Tuesday, January 12, 19:30
The Variety of Chamber music – Saturday, January 14, 17:00
Closing Concert: Ensemble Cosmopolitan with Pianist Sim Heejung – Tuesday, January 17, 19:30