2023 Busan Cultural Center Chamber Festival

The 2023 Busan Cultural Center Chamber Festival takes place from January 3 through the 17th.

Period: January 3 – 17, 2023

Venue: Busan Cultural Center

Tickets: 10,000 won, 20,000 won, 30,000 won

All that Chamber Music – Tuesday, January 3, 19:30

Trio Barelay: The Essentials of Piano Trio & Quintet – Wednesday, January 4, 19:30

Busan’s Culture & Future – Saturday, January 7, 17:00

Chamber Music by Jubiler Clarinet Ensemble, KNN Ensemble, ATO Ensemble – Tuesday, January 10, 19:30

Rosenstein String Quartet – Tuesday, January 12, 19:30

The Variety of Chamber music – Saturday, January 14, 17:00

Closing Concert: Ensemble Cosmopolitan with Pianist Sim Heejung – Tuesday, January 17, 19:30

 

