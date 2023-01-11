LifestyleShopping, Home & Living

2023 Busan Direct Market Opens on January 12th, 19th

The ‘2023 New Year’s Busan Direct Market’ will be held on the 12th and 19th of this month, ahead of the Lunar New Year’s Holiday.

The market will take place on the street between Busan City Hall and the Busan Police Agency, providing a marketplace for agricultural, livestock, and marine product producers, and offering affordable prices to consumers.

Farmers in 12 cities and counties in the South Gyeongsang province and farmers in Busan will participate to promote regional specialties and sell 120 items, including New Year’s ceremonial supplies such as apples, pears and jujubes, and fishery products – which will be 10-20% cheaper than the market price.

The South Gyeongsang Province plans to open the Direct Market every Thursday even after the ‘New Year’s Market’ to help improve farming household incomes.

