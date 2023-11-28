Movies & TV

‘2023 Busan Film Project Showcase: Encounter with Films in Busan’ to be Held Next Month

By Haps Staff

The Busan Film Commission will hold the ‘2023 Busan Film Project Showcase: Encounter with Films in Busan’ at Lotte Cinema Centum City on December 8th and 9th.

This event showcases outstanding works among those supported by the Busan Film Commission to the citizens.

This year, four films produced with support from the Busan Film Commission between 2019 and 2022 will be screened for free. After the screenings, a Cine Talk event will be held with film critic Park In-ho.

For details on the event, please refer to the Busan Film Commission’s official website.

 

Haps Staff
