2023 Busan Food Film Festa Opens on June 30th

The 2023 Busan Food Film Festa (BFFF), a unique festival that combines the flavors of food with the magic of movies, is set to captivate audiences for three days, commencing with a dazzling “Opening Night” on June 30th.

The festivities kick off at 7:00 pm at the outdoor theater of the Busan Cinema Center, where the Opening Night extravaganza will take place.

The evening promises a spectacular opening performance, the unveiling of this year’s main theme and program, a captivating musical serenade, and screenings of two films, namely “Up to the Roof of the Mouth” and “Dog Wagjak.”

The event, which is free for up to 2,000 attendees on a first-come, first-served basis, is sure to ignite excitement and anticipation among film and food enthusiasts alike.

Under the theme of “Bake Bake Happiness,” the 2023 BFFF will showcase nine films across three categories: Boulangerie, Patisserie, and Movie Dining. These films, spanning various genres, will tantalize viewers with their delectable culinary themes.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to engage in enriching experiences beyond film screenings. “Cook Talk,” a pre-screening movie guide featuring BFFF programmers sharing intriguing anecdotes about food in films, will enlighten cinema-goers.

The “Food Terrace” promises a gourmet journey where participants can savor and learn about the culinary delights depicted on the big screen.

Additionally, the popular “Byeolbada Busan Night Food Terrace,” in collaboration with the Busan Tourism Organization, aims to immerse citizens in a vibrant culinary experience.

Notably, the festival will feature the “Juju Club,” a platform for sharing untold stories from the film festival, as well as the “Food Zone,” a captivating pop-up store boasting trendy food trucks and exotic restaurants. Exciting discussions on intriguing food-related content will be a highlight of these attractions.

The outdoor plaza will host an array of additional events to ensure a memorable experience for attendees. From theme zones and food trucks to flea markets and potluck tables, there will be no shortage of entertainment options.

The “Pot Truck Table” audience community program, held as part of the Busan Food Film Festa, will enable visitors to indulge in delectable treats purchased on-site or brought from home while enjoying captivating performances, events, and movies.

This year’s festival introduces a new addition: publicity and specialized product booths dedicated to showcasing and promoting Busan’s excellent aquatic products. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore a diverse array of bread and patisserie options, among other offerings.

To reserve screenings and participate in the programs of the 2023 BFFF, interested individuals can visit the Seoul Cinema Center website (http://www.dureraum.org) or use the official app. For more information, stay updated through the festival’s official social media platforms (Facebook: www.facebook.com/busanfoodfilmfesta, Instagram: @busanfoodfilmfesta) or contact the Busan Food Film Festa Secretariat at 051-710-6948 or [email protected] for further inquiries.