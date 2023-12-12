Image: Maru Convention Co., Ltd.
‘2023 Busan Handmade Fair — Winter’ Held at BEXCO This Weekend

Maru Convention Co., Ltd. will hold the “2023 Busan Handmade Fair — Winter” at BEXCO for three days from December 15 to December 17.

It is an event where you can exhibit and experience handmade-related industries and services and is sponsored by the city of Busan.

In particular, thanks to the global K-craft craze, this exhibition is preparing a special exhibition of traditional crafts to revitalize various traditional craft markets and expand the field of modern and everyday traditional crafts. They select crafts created by interpretation and modern interpretation to discover companies with unique brands and continue to support exhibition participation and marketing.

The theme exhibitions include ‘Makers’ which showcases products made with human hands and 4th industrial revolution technologies such as 3D printers, 3D pens, printing, and metal engraving.

With companies in related fields such as design, art, character, handwriting, and design stationery,  there are ‘Design/Illustrations’ introducing up-and-coming artists; ‘Creating Busan’, an exhibition of design and handmade products with the theme of Busan, and  ‘Hobbies/Classes’ for various hobbies and self-development.

Other major items include interior/properties, food/beauty, daily necessities, and winter/Christmas.

Entrance to the exhibition is 5,000 won, and if you pre-register on the website, you can enter for 2,000 won.

 

