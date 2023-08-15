Image: City of Busan
Arts & Culture

2023 Busan Heritage Night Taking Place This Friday and Saturday

By Busan City News

2023 Busan Heritage Night is held in Busan, which was the wartime capital of Korea for 1,023 days during the Korean War, which lasted 1,129 days.

There are programs with eight themes based on historical facts about Busan in the 1950s.

The programs will help you understand the inclusion and openness of Busan, a city that took in refugees and overcame hard times.

The festival is gaining popularity as an event with various programs for everyone to enjoy, great food, and beautiful Busan nightscapes.

Event Information

Date & Time: August 18 – 19, 2023, 17:00-22:00

Venue: Busan Modern and Contemporary History Museum, Eurari Square and more

Hosted by: Busan Metropolitan City

Website:busan-heritage-night.com/ (Korean)

Busan City News
Busan City Newshttp://english.busan.go.kr/Main.bs
Find out what's happening with Busan City News at english.busan.go.kr/Main.bs

