Arts & Culture

2023 Busan International Art Fair Gets Underway Today

By Haps Staff

The 2023 Busan International Art Fair (BIAF 2023), in collaboration with UNICEF, is set to open today at BEXCO.

Hosted by the K-ART International Exchange Association, this marks the 22nd edition of the event, extending over a five-day span at BEXCO 2 Exhibition Hall.

BIAF 2023 will display of 3,000 works contributed by 250 renowned artists, both domestic and international.

Beyond the conventional art fair format, this event stands out for fostering direct transactions between artists and consumers, creating an immersive art market experience.

BIAF 2023 has curated an enriching program featuring talk concerts and docent tours, providing insights into the creative processes behind the exhibited works.

Event Information

2023 Busan International Art Fair, Dec. 7 to 11

Exhibition Center 2 at BEXCO: 30 APEC-ro, Haeundae-gu

Website: biaf.co.kr

