The 2023 Busan International Liquor and Wine Expo is taking place this weekend at BEXCO.

Highlights include tastings, seminars, product showcases, as well as activities.

Event Information

Date: December 1 – December 3, 2023

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Ticket Sales Close: 6:30 PM

Location: Exhibition Hall 1, Hall 2

On-site Registration Fee: KRW 20,000