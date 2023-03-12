2023 Busan International Male and Female Foil Grand Prix to be Held This Weekend

The 2023 Busan International Male and Female Foil Grand Prix will take place from March 17th to 19th at the indoor gymnasium in Geumjeong Sports Park.

Among the international fencing competitions organized by the International Fencing Federation (FIE), the International Men’s and Women’s Foil Grand Prix is a prestigious event that is given the second highest ranking points after the Olympics and World Championships and is being held for the first time in Busan.

The Grand Prix will give points for acquiring qualifications for the 2024 Paris Olympics and seed allocation points for the Hangzhou Asian Games, and most of the world’s top athletes from 40 countries, including the United States, France, and Italy, will participate.

Korea, the host country, will compete with 40 players, the maximum number that can be entered as a host country, including 16 national representatives, to compete against the best players in the world.

The tournament will start with the women’s preliminaries on the 17th, the men’s preliminaries on the 18th, and the men’s and women’s finals from the round of 64 to the final on the final day, the 19th.

All matches are free to watch.

In addition, from the finals on the 19th, TvN sports channel will broadcast it in Korea and Eurovision Sports will broadcast it worldwide.